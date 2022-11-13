America‘s Frontline Doctors - Logo
@americasfrontlinedoctors - - 12 Nov - Medical Health

➡️ RESOURCE ALERT - The Shot and Shingles

1250+ COVID Vaccine Publications and Case Reports

Shingles and mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Herpes zoster emergence following mRNA COVID-19 vaccine 

AFLDS
@americasfrontlinedoctors - - 10 Nov - Medical Health

PLAINTIFFS NEEDED -

Tell Us Your Story Regarding Remdesivir/Veklury -

Submit Your Story 

AFLDS
@americasfrontlinedoctors - - 08 Nov - Community

✅ ELECTION DAY -TODAY Nov 8th

Today is day Freedom Fam!

Get out there and VOTE for those candidates that support our Constitutions and your Civil Rights and Liberties!

 

AFLDS
@americasfrontlinedoctors - - 03 Nov - Medical Health

‼️ ACTION ITEM - Stop the Covid Shot in Kids!

 

We must let our communities know that MANDATES ARE NOT welcome, especially those that endanger our children!

 

Review AFLDS' official statement (PDF attached to this post), and utilize the many data points and references provided to help craft your own personalized rebuttals and alarm to your local legislators, BOH, DOE, Governor, Superintendent, and etc.!

 

WE WILL NOT COMPLY! 

 

➡️ More Covid and Kids arguments HERE

➡️ State Dept of Education Contacts HERE

➡️ Find your State Legislator HERE

AFLDS
@americasfrontlinedoctors - - 19 Oct - Medical Health

‼️ URGENT ACTION ALERT ‼️

Submit Comment to OPPOSE Addition of C19 shot to Child Vaccine Schedule

DEADLINE - Th Oct 20 1159p EDT

The CDCs ACIP is meeting tomorrow and Th to discuss vaccine schedules, including adding the C19 shot to the child schedule list.

PLEASE SUBMIT COMMENT AND ENCOURAGE EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO DO SO AS WELL!

Covid and Kids arguments HERE

Docket #: CDC-2022-0111More Info HERE
Comment Portal HERE

Mail comment-
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1600 Clifton Road NE, MS H24-8, Atlanta, GA 30329-4027
Attn: October 19-20, 2022, ACIP Meeting.

 

aflds.org/citizen
Be Brave. Take Action. Live Free.

AFLDS
@americasfrontlinedoctors - USA - 17 Oct - Faith

AFLDS Citizen Corps Faith Team Equips and encourages Patriot Ministries to stand for Freedom, Act in their communities, Intercede in prayer for our nation, speak out for Truth and restore Hope in our Nation.

AFLDS
@americasfrontlinedoctors - USA - 17 Oct - Business

A freedom business respects your freedom and personal choice.

Freedom businesses play a vital role in the community to help maintain our inalienable rights and support our democratic constitutional republic.

https://aflds.org/citizen-corps/business/freedom-business