➡️ RESOURCE ALERT - The Shot and Shingles
1250+ COVID Vaccine Publications and Case Reports
Shingles and mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
➡️ RESOURCE ALERT - The Shot and Shingles
1250+ COVID Vaccine Publications and Case Reports
Shingles and mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
✅ ELECTION DAY -TODAY Nov 8th
Today is day Freedom Fam!
Get out there and VOTE for those candidates that support our Constitutions and your Civil Rights and Liberties!
✳️ PCR Testing Resources:
▪️Peggy Hall - How to Refuse Medical Intervention
▪️AFLDS Library - PCR TESTS
▪️5 Small Stones Legal - Affidavit of Noncompliance
and Notice and Warning - No Consent to Testing
▪️American Patient Rights Association - AHA Patient's Bill of Rights
▪️Popular Rationalism - 42% False Discovery Rate for SARS-CoV-2 nonQ-RT-PCR Test
Medical Advocacy Protocol -
Don't allow you or a beloved family member become a victim of a corrupted healthcare system!
Find information and resources on how to fight back if you or a loved one is faced with being hospitalized.
▪️ Medical Army
▪️ Advanced Directive
▪️ Patient Bill of Rights
▪️ If Hospitalized
▪️ Legal Right to Try
▪️ Withholding Nutrition & Visits
‼️ ACTION ITEM - Stop the Covid Shot in Kids!
We must let our communities know that MANDATES ARE NOT welcome, especially those that endanger our children!
Review AFLDS' official statement (PDF attached to this post), and utilize the many data points and references provided to help craft your own personalized rebuttals and alarm to your local legislators, BOH, DOE, Governor, Superintendent, and etc.!
WE WILL NOT COMPLY!
➡️ More Covid and Kids arguments HERE
➡️ State Dept of Education Contacts HERE
➡️ Find your State Legislator HERE
‼️ URGENT ACTION ALERT ‼️
Submit Comment to OPPOSE Addition of C19 shot to Child Vaccine Schedule
DEADLINE - Th Oct 20 1159p EDT
The CDCs ACIP is meeting tomorrow and Th to discuss vaccine schedules, including adding the C19 shot to the child schedule list.
PLEASE SUBMIT COMMENT AND ENCOURAGE EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO DO SO AS WELL!
Covid and Kids arguments HERE
Docket #: CDC-2022-0111More Info HERE
Comment Portal HERE
Mail comment-
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1600 Clifton Road NE, MS H24-8, Atlanta, GA 30329-4027
Attn: October 19-20, 2022, ACIP Meeting.
aflds.org/citizen
Be Brave. Take Action. Live Free.
ReVive Business Tip
In lieu of the recent PayPal fiasco, many of us are now in need of a new digital money platform.
See resources below for help locating an alternative platform that honors American values like the freedom of speech.
▪️Gab Pay
▪️Second Amendment Processing
▪️Revere Payments
▪️Align Pay
aflds.org/citizen
Be Brave. Take Action. Live Free.
A freedom business respects your freedom and personal choice.
Freedom businesses play a vital role in the community to help maintain our inalienable rights and support our democratic constitutional republic.