We at AFLDS have known for many months that Ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for COVID- 19. To preempt unlawful restrictions by the medical and pharmaceutical boards as we witnessed with our endorsement of HCQ, we did not discuss it publicly. While there are more studies showing that HCQ is superior to Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19, it remains up to your physician to help you make the best decision.

Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19 Ivermectin works well for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. American Journal of Therapeutics