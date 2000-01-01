Civil Liberties
You Were Born To Live Free
Your Rights: Simplified
1. The Right to Expression Of Any Form
In America, you can say what you want, when you want. You can meet with who you want when you want. You can protest the government for any reason. You can practice your religion in whatever manner you choose. These are your rights. They are not subject to the whims or mandates of globalist bureaucrats.
2. The Right to Own Property
Your right to own property gives you the freedom to possess and protect your personal property, this includes your home, your guns, and your sacred bodily sovereignty.
3. The Right to Fairness In Court
America’s fair court system is defended by our ideal of “Lady Justice” being a blind observer of truth. This gives We The People with the rights to due process, fair trials, impartial juries, and no cruel or unusual punishments.
4. The Right to Self-Determination
You are meant to have Divine Dominion over your life. This includes the right to privacy, secure voting, citizenship, and freedom of choice.
5. The Right of Life and Liberty.
These rights cannot be taken away from you. They are inalienable. Know them. Enforce them.
Know Your Enemy:
Klaus Schwab and The World Economic Forum EXPOSED:
Discover the sinister “2030 Predictions” that the globalist bureaucrats at The World Economic Forum (WEF) are hiding from you Their Mission Statement says that they “engage the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.”
Click below to find out how these “leaders” seek to dominate every área of your life and destroy your Constitutional Rights.
Prediction #1
“YOU’LL OWN NOTHING AND YOU’LL BE HAPPY ABOUT IT.”
REALITY: The government and mega-corporations will own everything
IMPACT: If you own nothing, everything can be taken from you
SOLUTION: Educate yourself and defend your rights
Prediction #2
“THE U.S. WON’T BE THE WORLD’S LEADING SUPERPOWER”
MEANING: An unelected global government will be all powerful
IMPACT: We The People of The United States will be subject to the mandates and whims of corrupt global authorities
SOLUTION: Express and embody patriotism, love of country, individual national sovereignty, and the ideals that made America successful
Prediction #3
“YOU WON’T DIE WAITING FOR AN ORGAN DONOR.”
MEANING: The government controls who lives or dies
IMPACT: You will only have access to government and Big Pharma endorsed healthcare “solutions.”
SOLUTION: Realize that national sovereignty depends on individual freedom of choice to make the best decisions for you and your family
Prediction #4
“YOU’LL EAT MUCH LESS MEAT”
MEANING: Global government controls and decides what you eat
IMPACT: Only the cheapest factory-farmed food will be available. It will be soaked in pesticides and always genetically modified. It will ruin our health and destroy the American farming American farming tradition
SOLUTION: Support local farms and take personal responsibility for your eating habits, diet, and health.
Prediction #5
“A BILLION PEOPLE WILL BE DISPLACED BY CLIMATE CHANGE”
MEANING: The government controls where you live
IMPACT: You will no longer choose your neighbors, your home, or your community. Your family could be ripped apart, and you will be forced into terrible living situations.
SOLUTION: Recognize the forgotten power of the 3rd Amendment. You have the right to control where, how, and with whom you live.
Prediction #6
“POLLUTERS WILL HAVE TO PAY TO EMIT CARBON DIOXIDE”
MEANING: Global government will have a monopoly on energy production and taxation
IMPACT: Capitalism will be over as we know it. Entrepreneurship will become a thing of the past. International Communism will control all aspects of the world economy
SOLUTION: Realize that carbon taxes are an international money making scheme. Support your local and small businesses, buy American
Prediction #7
“YOU COULD BE PREPARING TO GO TO MARS”
MEANING: The WEF is trying to trick you with false promises
IMPACT: The elite’s promise of space exploration will be used as the deceptive incentive to join the international communist state
SOLUTION: Wake up to the propaganda of the mainstream media. Do not submit to fraudulent government handouts
Prediction #8
“WESTERN VALUES WILL HAVE BEEN TESTED TO THE BREAKING POINT”
MEANING: The government will prohibit our God-given rights to freedom, religion, family, and morality
IMPACT: The ideals that made our country free, prosperous, and beautiful will be ruined forever
SOLUTION: Stand up for traditional American values