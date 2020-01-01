Policy Statements
Post-Pandemic Recovery
A Common Sense Approach
AFLDS believes that since Covid-19 is far less lethal for the young and middle-aged, and approximately the same lethality as influenza for persons in their 70s, general American life should not be altered from our approach in past years.
Lockdowns
One-size-fits all measures like mandatory lockdowns do more harm than good. The negative economic, mental health, and social consequences outweigh any mitigation effects.
Access to early treatment
Physicians should practice medicine as they always have, using all the tools at their disposal including FDA-approved medications and treatments. There is to be no top-down approach to medicine; it must continue to be bottom-up decision-making based on patient experience.
Focused protection
AFLDS supports additional safeguards for at-risk groups like the elderly and frail, such as early access to treatments including prophylaxis options such as FDA medications or vaccines, fresh air, and sunshine to counter lethal Vitamin D deficiency, as well as a regular physical and social activity to maximize underlying health.
Healthcare decision-making
Taking decisions out of the control of patients and handing them over to government bureaucrats is harmful and counter-productive. More choice in healthcare leads to greater numbers of empowered patients.
Doctor-patient relationship
The doctor-patient relationship is one of the last inviolable corners of American life. AFLDS wants our patients to know they are getting their doctors’ best advice. To achieve this, there must be as little government encroachment as possible.
Don’t Work
The most obvious proof that lockdowns don’t work in Sweden (not locked down) whose numbers were better than her European neighbors which did lockdown. Furthermore, during the second wave, Sweden’s numbers are much better than its neighbors, implying lockdowns are simply irrelevant, as the virus must just get through the community, and once it does, numbers are low. Even under conditions of extreme (voluntary) lockdown the virus gets through.
Harmful Health Effects
Lockdowns are not feasible for seasonal viruses like influenza or Covid-19. In an urban, complex, modern world, shutting down the economy and human life for 1/3 of every year causes exponentially greater downstream harm in poverty, social isolation, depression, alcoholism, delayed and limited access to healthcare resulting in death. In addition drier, uncirculated air of indoor environments encourages viral transmission.
Illegal
There is no legal precedent or legal authority for the United States government to “lockdown” its citizens. The United States Supreme Court has ruled in Shelton v. Tucker 364 U.S. 479 (1960) that the government cannot broadly curtail personal liberty. And there is no legal precedent or authority for locking down healthy citizens. The police power of quarantine only is possible against ill persons. Jew Ho v. Williamson 103 F. 10 (1900) and Wong Wai v. Williamson 103 F. 384 (1900).