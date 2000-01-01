We understand that the concept of homeschooling your child may seem overwhelming at first. You may be thinking, “where do I start?” Questions such as: How do I know what to teach? What are the laws in my state? Can I connect with others going through the same scenario? Where will I find the curriculums I need? I am not a teacher; I have no idea what to do! Are there other parents out there in my community I can reach out to for help? What if my child is a special needs child? The questions are endless.

There is no such thing as perfection. Reimagine Education is about discovering what works for you and your child.

Understanding alternative schooling gives you full control of your child’s learning, which is truly empowering. You are and always will be your child’s first and foremost teacher. As with most things in life, we learn by trial and error. One thing we know for certain is that children learn best when they are having fun! So, let us begin by bringing the fun back into education, one step at a time!