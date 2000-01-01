Steps to Home Schooling
First Step
#1 Your State Requirements
Knowing your state requirements is important as each state is different.
We cannot stress the importance of this step!
While there are many comprehensive resources out there, such as the Home School Legal Defense Association, we recommend that you check your state's Department of Education website to ensure you have the most accurate and up to date information.
Second Step
#2 Homeschool Styles
The chart below lists a few of the most popular styles.
|curriculum
|DEFINED
|CHARLOTTE MASON
|“Directed learning approach, that strives to nurture a love for learning and reinforce good habits, rather than just having children memorize facts. This method consists of three important components: 1/3 atmosphere, 1/3 discipline, and 1/3 learning to “come to life”
|TRADITIONAL
|Creating the classroom setting in the home.
|CLASSICAL
|Systematic approach to learning. Focusing on the three stages of learning: Memorization/Repetition/ Analytics/Thinking Rhetoric.
|THEME STUDY
|Theme approached learning. Work is based around a common theme that fits in all subjects.
|UNSCHOOLING
|Child led learning. Greater consideration is given for each child’s interests and the timing of when they tackle various topics and skills.
|ECLECTIC
|Combination of the best homeschool styles that work for your family. Generally, means more parental input, but can shift in and out of child led.
Third Step
#3 Accredited versus Non-Accredited
|PATHWAY
|PROS
|CONS
|ACCREDITED
|You only keep track of what the school requests. The school keeps a record of all credits, hours, grades, and testing.
|Curriculum follows state standards.
|More time and focus on the teaching effort.
|Teaching may not line up with your beliefs, morals, and values.
|The child is learning material that is grade-level appropriate. Can easily transition back into the public or private school system.
|More challenging to personalize the curriculum for your child. You have to work within the schedule and time frame you are given.
|NON-ACCREDITED
|No state standards to follow.
|The parent is responsible to meet state requirements for home schooling. The parent will keep track of a portfolio, grades, testing, hours, transcripts.
|Choose a curriculum that is more tailored for your child.
|The parent will need to submit what is required if ever transitioning back to the public school. You should learn the requirements for entering and exiting your school district.
|Teach spiritual and moral beliefs.
|Will have to create a diploma stating requirements have been met.
|Less structure so your child will learn time management skills, to complete assignments on.
|You are responsible for you child's progress and decide how to measure it.
Do you want to stay connected to a school or break away and pursue non-accredited?
Many choose to start with non-accredited education and change to accredited in middle school or high school years. If you foresee going back into the public school, please learn the expectations of your local school system.
Fourth Step
#4 Education Model Comparison
|EDUCATION MODEL
|FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE
|SHARED COST
|SOCIALIZATION
|STRUCTURE
|COMMUNITY OF SHARED VALUES
|TIME INVESTMENT
|PROVIDE CURRCIULUM
|PROVIDE EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES
|LESS TIME COMMITMENT
|NON-ACREDITTED-YOU CONTROL THE CURRICULUM
|ACCREDITED -STATE STANDARDS
|ACCREDITED OR NON ACCREDITED
|HOME SCHOOL
|HOME SCHOOL CO-OP
|UMBRELLA / CHARTER HOME SCHOOL PRIVATE / PUBLIC (PROVIDE CURRICULUM)
|UMBRELLA / CHARTER HOME SCHOOL PRIVATE / PUBLIC (YOU CHOOSE CURRICULUM)
|MICRO-SCHOOL
|MICRO-SCHOOL PARTNER W/PUBLIC, CHARTER OR UMBRELLA
|HYBRID SCHOOL