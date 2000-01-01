Homeschool & Homeschool CO-OPS
Welcome to Homeschooling
Choosing to home school is an exciting way for you to be more involved in your child’s education. You choose the schedule, the curriculum, and the extracurricular activities that you feel are best for your child, while considering your parenting style and your child’s learning style.
If you would like to explore reviews of current and popular curriculums:
Curriculum ReviewsCathy Duffy Reviewscathyduffyreviews.com
Curriculum By SubjectsSupplemental CurriculumsAFLDS.ORG
Home School CO-OPS
Homeschool CO-OPS are networks of home-schooling families who meet regularly at libraries, churches, community centers, or homes.
CO-OPS work together toward similar goals, which can be based on socialization, education, activities, or any combination to bridge any gaps in education. Familiarize yourself with YOUR state’s laws before creating a co-op or consider joining an existing one. Check with your local county or Independent School District for a list of local CO-OPS in your area.