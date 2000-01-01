Homeschool & Homeschool CO-OPS

A child can be homeschooled and be well adjusted socially. Maintaining current friendships, as well as making new friends is vitally important in life. The feeling of belonging and learning how to interact appropriately with others is imperative to a child’s social and emotional well-being. Homeschooling creates a positive foundation, where love is at the center. It is the responsibility of the homeschooling parent to seek out social opportunities for their children. Frequent meeting with extended family and friends their own age is particularly important. Also be on the lookout for opportunities that can be taught by other adults. Participating in a homeschool group or co-op is significant way to keep your children socializing and interacting with others.