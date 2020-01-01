Treatment Protocols

This is not medical advice. Every situation is unique, and every person must check with his or her own physician, especially if you are taking any other medication.

Hydroxychloroquine 400 mg. twice a day on the first day + elemental zinc 50 mg. daily then

Hydroxychloroquine 400 mg. weekly + zinc 50 mg. daily

Hydroxychloroquine tablets in the USA are 200mg. Two can be taken together at the same time or separated by hours-days, as long as a person takes 400mg weekly. Currently there are studies underway to see if 200mg weekly is sufficient.

This protocol is used across the world. For example, see the country of India in the White Paper (reference 19). In this example, the National Task for the COVID-19 constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research recommendations for HCQ for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection for selected individuals.