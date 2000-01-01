Freedom

Would you like to learn the source of America’s Inalienable Rights and how they relate to Faith?

Would you like to learn the source of America’s Inalienable Rights and how they relate to Faith?undefined
Our Faith leadership events share the leadership experience of a Patriot Pastor, and the guiding hand of the Creator to develop a leadership program based on our 10 Commandment Rights.
Would you like to learn the source of America’s Inalienable Rights and how they relate to Faith?undefined

ONE NATION UNDER GOD

Founding Faith

Are you a faith-based organization that stands for Freedom?

The Faith Division of Citizen Corps seeks to equip and encourage liberty minded ministries to stand for Freedom, promote community Action, raise prayers of Intercession, speak Truth, and offer Hope to the people of this nation.