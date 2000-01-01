Intercession
2 Chronicles 7:14
“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Let us unite in prayer for:
- The people of our nation and for righteous rulers, that they honor the inalienable rights of the people.
- Secure Borders.
- The truth tellers: protection and that they seek your guidance in what they speak. Zechariah 8:16 "These are the things that you shall do: Speak the truth to one another; render in your gates judgments that are true and make for peace".
- Restoration of blind justice in our nation, and the release of prisoners held without due process for the exercise of their 1st amendment rights.
- Protection of our children’s bodies, minds, and spirit from harmful toxins and doctrines.
- Favor for citizens standing in opposition to mandates that violate their 4th and 9th amendment rights.
- Adequate supply of food, shelter, and goods for all people.
- Wisdom and guidance in creating content that is beneficial, that builds up We the People with strategy and purpose.