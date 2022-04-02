Frontline Library
Why Are African-Americans More Susceptible to Vaccine Injury?”
AFLDS Affiliate Physician Dr. Christina Parks has her Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology and details why current mRNA vaccines should not be trusted by the African-American community. Her research has shown that African-Americans are more susceptible to RNA viruses because of lacking enzymes to break down mRNA. Since current vaccines are mRNA-based, this could prove highly dangerous for the African-American community. African-Americans also face the legacy of discrimination and experimentation, skepticism may be life-saving.
04/02/2022
Natural Immunity vs. Vaccine-Induced Immunity
Natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity is one of the most important subjects in the entire “Covid conversation.” In this video Dr. Christina Parks, PhD., analyzes the specific differences in your biology for vaccine-induced immunity vs. natural immunity. Watch this and you’ll quickly be able to understand your risks and benefits for either viewpoint.
04/02/2022
Exposing Deadly Covid Bias and Media Manipulation
Dr. David Vella resigned from the Henry Ford Health System after seeing “stastically impossible” Covid data and flawed policies in response to it. In January of 2020, Dr. Vella began monitoring Covid data coming from the World Health Organization data. Data that was presented as accepted fact was, in fact, speculative and biased. In Dr. Vella’s words, it was “incredible not possible,” especially in regards to the lethality of the virus. As the healthcare system pivoted around the alleged facts, Dr. Vella became increasingly disturbed by the silence of other Doctors and took a stand in defense of bodily sovereignty and objective science. Dr. Vella has also personally witnessed sudden death and disease immediately after his patients received Covid vaccinations. He urges all Americans to stand up and push back against a biased and flawed narrative.
04/02/2022