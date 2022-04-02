The Science Explained
Why Are African-Americans More Susceptible to Vaccine Injury?”
AFLDS Affiliate Physician Dr. Christina Parks has her Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular Biology and details why current mRNA vaccines should not be trusted by the African-American community. Her research has shown that African-Americans are more susceptible to RNA viruses because of lacking enzymes to break down mRNA. Since current vaccines are mRNA-based, this could prove highly dangerous for the African-American community. African-Americans also face the legacy of discrimination and experimentation, skepticism may be life-saving.
Natural Immunity vs. Vaccine-Induced Immunity
Natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity is one of the most important subjects in the entire “Covid conversation.” In this video Dr. Christina Parks, PhD., analyzes the specific differences in your biology for vaccine-induced immunity vs. natural immunity. Watch this and you’ll quickly be able to understand your risks and benefits for either viewpoint.
Exposing Deadly Covid Bias and Media Manipulation
Dr. David Vella resigned from the Henry Ford Health System after seeing “stastically impossible” Covid data and flawed policies in response to it. In January of 2020, Dr. Vella began monitoring Covid data coming from the World Health Organization data. Data that was presented as accepted fact was, in fact, speculative and biased. In Dr. Vella’s words, it was “incredible not possible,” especially in regards to the lethality of the virus. As the healthcare system pivoted around the alleged facts, Dr. Vella became increasingly disturbed by the silence of other Doctors and took a stand in defense of bodily sovereignty and objective science. Dr. Vella has also personally witnessed sudden death and disease immediately after his patients received Covid vaccinations. He urges all Americans to stand up and push back against a biased and flawed narrative.
Dr. John Thomas Calls Brave Doctors to Action
The fear of being ostracized by peers we admire and respect is a powerful force. AFLDS Affiliate Physician Dr. John Thomas details his experience in confronting this concern and rising to the challenge of saving lives. Let his story of courageously evaluating all available treatment options be a lesson to those that are fearfully withholding their truth.
Critical Covid Defense Measures for African-Americans
African-Americans have specific genetic traits and adaptations that pre-dispose them to higher risks of disease with Covid. AFLDS Affiliate Physician Dr. Christina Parks, Phd., discusses key risks and solutions in this informative video. Watch this and talk to your healthcare provider about the facts within it so you can reduce your risks and protect your health!
Are The Covid Vaccines REALLY Gene Therapy?
AFLDS Affiliate Physician Dr. Christina Parks analyzes the Covid vaccines and details why they should be classified as gene therapy injections. Watch this video if you want to understand, in simple yet detailed terms, exactly how the current Covid vaccines are different from previous vaccines and why they may negatively affect your biology.
Africa Has Less Than 3% Of The WHO’s Expected Covid Deaths
Why does Africa have less than 3% of the Covid deaths that the WHO predicted for them? Dr. John Thomas postulates it's their use of hydroxychlorquine. He backs up this claim with over 900 successful Covid patients in his private Texas practice. Watch this video to see his effective advice for combating the Covid virus.
AFLDS Doctors Speak Out at The River Church in Lansing, Michigan
Dr. Christina Parks, Ph.D., and Dr. John Thomas speak at The River Church on the latest science about vaccine safety, efficacy, and how to protect your health without getting vaccinated. Dr. Parks is a University of Michigan Ph.D., in Cellular Biology with a focus on scientific integrity and an advocate for informed consent. Her research focus includes the history of medical experiments and the legacy of crimes by the medical community. She has documented vaccine injuries in Kenya that resulted in sterilization and has a deep understanding of why Covid vaccines are resulting in similar injuries today. Dr. Parks is a wealth of knowledge for those seeking alternative treatments to protect themselves from Covid. Dr. John Thomas is the Founder of Operation Hope USA and has treated over 900 patients for Covid with incredible results. He travels the world treating underserved populations and was awarded the Red Cross Medical Champion of The Year award for his work. Dr. Thomas presents a spiritually-informed position on Covid that is humorous and inspiring. He points out the insanity of the current Covid policies that eliminate patient choice and force patients to get sick before they can even receive treatment.
AFLDS Doctors Advocate for Medical Freedom with Michigan Legislators
This video includes the testimony of AFLDS Doctors speaking at the state capital in Lansing, Michigan. Dr. Christina Parks speaks as an advocate for disenfranchised healthcare workers who are being marginalized and mistreated by Big Pharma's policies. She is also deeply aware of the research proving that vaccine injuries are far more prevalent that we're being told in the media. Dr. Avery Jackson is a neurosurgeon with 20 years of experience in his field. His research and first-hand experience has documented severe issues in brain, spine, and other neurological issues. He also has seen the emotional impact of Covid and the increase of PTSD. Dr. John Thomas speaks on the severity of the fight we're facing, "the greatest of our generation." He presents evidence for alternative treatments and shows that herd immunity is the only way to truly get beyond this health challenge. Dr. James Neuenschwander's speech centers on the reality of the survivability of Covid, vaccine efficacy, and poor quality of government data. Among many great points, he shows that there have been over 900,000 adverse effect reports submitted to VAERS, the government vaccine injury reporting system. We also hear from vaccine-injured Michigan mother Amanda Damian. Within 5 minutes of receiving the vaccine, she lost her vision and has struggled with severe neurological issues ever since. Her struggle has required 9 visits to the Emergency Room where physicians have refused to see past their biases and accept that the vaccines are dangerous.
A Grandmother Steps Up for Health Freedom
Angelic Johnson is a Liason with United Healthcare Workers of America. She is fighting back against vaccine mandates in defense of her family, community, and country. Thanks to her efforts to inform the population great progress has been made for the cause of health freedom. She is a grandmother of a vaccine-injured child, and as a black American, Angelic represents a vulnerable population to vaccines. Angelic’s mission is to inspire hope for those harmed by vaccines as she has witnessed her grandson significantly recover from vaccine-related autism symptoms.