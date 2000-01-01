Withholding Nutrition & Visits

It’s incredulous to think that in the 21st-century, hospitals are withholding nutrition and refusing family members to visit their loved ones in the hospital, yet here we are. Below are steps you can take to fight your way into the hospital to see if your family member is getting the proper care they need.

A Patient’s Bill of Rights can help you get your loved adequate care and allow you access to oversee their care. USE IT if it provides you redress.

If you are in a position where the hospital is neglectful, such as not allowing loved ones to visit or withholding adequate nutrition, contacting the local police can prove effective.