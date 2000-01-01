Medical Army

Recruit an army that you can trust to help advocate on your behalf!

America’s Frontline Doctors Citizen Corps can help you connect with like-minded freedom fighters in your area. In the age of Covid-19, hospitals are no longer safe havens for ethical medical care. Don’t wait to connect with like-minded warriors. Review below to build a team that can cover some or all the roles listed below.

It is highly encouraged to download the PDF as it has more links to Media sources.

Build a Medical Freedom Army

MPOA/Healthcare Proxy:

he person you have delegated to make medical decisions on your behalf in accordance with your Advance Directive.

Ethical Prescriber and/or Infusion Clinic:

MD/DO/NP/PA etc. A source for ethical treatment supervision, prescription medication and therapies.

Medical Freedom Attorney/Legal Counsel:

Someone that can help you with the legal aspects of fighting the hospital such as filing emergency injunctions with local courts and communicating with hospital administration.

At-home Care Team – RNs/CNAs/EMTs, etc.

The hospital should provide you with a list of local home-care resources that your insurance may cover. In some cases, a team of volunteers may need to be recruited if insurance refuses to cover the at-home care staff. This team would need to organize and help provide in-home care including medication administration, oxygen therapy, activities of daily living, etc.

Medical Services Outreach:

Contacting medical service providers that offer outpatient treatment or in-home services as needed, i.e., Palliative Care, Hospice Care Services, Respiratory Therapists, Respiratory Supply Companies, etc.

Media outreach:

Alerting media outlets of a hospital’s refusal to comply with patient’s request for safe and ethical treatment against a deadly disease and/or their isolation from loved ones.

Some national media outlets that may consider reporting on a Covid-19 medical kidnapping story: Gateway Pundit, Red Vice Media, X22, Natural News, Info Wars, Dr. Mercola, Epoch Times, Tucker Carlson, Americas Frontline Doctors, News Max, One America News Network (OAN).

*Please download the PDF for links to above media outlets.

Protest Organizer:

Stage daily protests, if possible, against the unethical treatment and negligence. Signs might read Save ‘Patient’s First Name,’ Ivermectin Saves Lives, Medical Negligence Kills, etc.

Social Media Outreach:

Someone to disseminate the story using social media to raise awareness and increase pressure on the hospital to do the right thing.