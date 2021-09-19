Find Freedom Businesses and Employers

“The time is always right, to do what is right”.

- Martin Luther King, Jr.

What does it mean to be a freedom business?

A freedom business respects your freedom and personal choice.

Supporting the Constitution of the United States and standing strong for American values and ideals, a freedom business does not require its employees or customers to wear masks or be injected with the Covid “vaccine”. It encourages free speech and does not insert itself into your personal medical decisions. Nor does it discriminate based on sex, gender, age, race, religion, disability, or medical status.

A freedom business knows what America stands for and is ever aware of the many sacrifices and lives lost to build and maintain this beloved country. Freedom businesses play a vital role in the community to help maintain our inalienable rights and support our democratic constitutional republic.

Are you looking for a job with an employer who respects your freedom and personal choice?

If you are "unvaccinated" and looking for work, here are some no-jab job boards that may help:

Jab Free Jobs:

Jab Free Jobs:

Jabfreejobs.info

Clot-Free Careers

Telegram

Red Balloon:

Find Workplace Freedom

Redballoon.work

No Vax Mandate:

No Vax Mandate Job Board

Novaxmandate.org

Vaccine Free Jobs:

Vaccine Free Jobs

Vaccinefreejobs.org

Jobs Not Jabs:

Uniting Freedom Loving Employers and Employees

Jobsnotjabs.com

Gab Job Board:

No Vax Mandate Jobs Board

Gab.com

Time to Free America:

No Jab Jobs

Timetofreeamerica.com

Take back control of your career:

Take back control of your career

Provisionjobs.com

PublicQ Jobs:

Find employers that will celebrate freedom

Publicsqjobs.com

Where can I find Freedom Attorneys?

Advocates For Faith & Freedom:

Advocates For Faith & Freedom

Faith-freedom.com

Legal Resources:

Legal Resources

Childrenshealthdefense.org

National Legal Foundation

On Freedom’s Frontline

Nationallegalfoundation.org

Thomas More Law Center:

Battle Ready to Defend America

Thomasmore.org

Thomas More Society:

Thomas More Society

Thomasmoresociety.org

Christian Legal Society:

Christian Legal Society

Christianlegalsociety.org

American Center for Law and Justice:

ACLJ

Aclj.org

Christian Legal Society:

Christian Legal Society

Clsreligiousfreedom.org

Christian Attorneys of America:

C.A.A.

Christianattorneysofamerica.com

Christian Law Association:

CLA

Christianlaw.org

Christian Law Makers:

NACL

Christianlawmakers.com

Pacific Legal Foundation:

Pacific Legal Foundation

Pacificlegal.org

COVID Legal USA:

COVID Legal USA

Covidlegalusa.com

List of Lawyers by State:

List of Lawyers by State

Cleverjourneys.com

Liberty Counsel:

Liberty Counsel

Lc.org

First Liberty Institute:

Fighting & Winning Together

Firstliberty.org

Alliance Defending Freedom:

ADF Legal

Adflegal.org