Statement of position

No AFLDS information should be construed in any way as a blanket anti-vaccination statement on the part of any AFLDS member-physician, the nonprofit, or its affiliates.

AFLDS is a nationwide network of member-physicians providing independent, evidence-based information to help all Americans make informed decisions about their healthcare needs. AFLDS is not affiliated with any organization calling for a ban on COVID-19 vaccines nor do we support such a prohibition. We support additional research and full transparency with regard to vaccines and oppose the mandatory administration of vaccines that have not been fully approved after exhaustive clinical research. Freedom of choice in healthcare and physician independence are critical to protecting individual rights and quality healthcare. AFLDS believes that vaccines should be available to any eligible member of the public who wants them. AFLDS member-physicians have received inoculations and continue to advise patients on receiving vaccinations for a variety of illnesses.