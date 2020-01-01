America's Frontline Doctors

I have a question for you. A question that to most people sounds obvious. But I challenge you to take a second and try to answer it. Earnestly.

What is a doctor?

I should know. I practiced as an emergency room physician for over 20 years handling a spectrum of patients and a myriad of ailments. I have a degree. I wore a stethoscope. I own a white coat. Yet in a post-Covid world, it's become apparent that not everyone agrees on what it means to be a doctor..

Many have lost confidence in our medical institutions and now have serious doubts about what a doctor really is.

You would be 100% correct in feeling this way. Our medical industry has objectively been compromised in more ways than one. You may not have been able to pinpoint exactly what's wrong, but the corruption can be felt and it does show itself if you're paying attention.

One of the insidious trends that has been simmering in the shadows for several decades and is only now hitting mainstream awareness, is the medical mutilation procedures coming from the gender ideology camp.

This movement has accelerated so aggressively that many have fallen victim due to our trust in first world medicine. But it begs us to reexamine what it means to wear a white coat. What it means to take the Hippocratic Oath. It begs the question, what is a doctor? I've gathered together some of the leading voices in medicine to discuss this question in detail, and what to do about the current misappropriation of our medical industry.