- Zinc 50 mg daily (can take half twice daily if upset stomach)
- Quercetin 500 mg twice a day three times a day if sick (switch to HCQ/IVM if available)
- Vitamin D 40,000-50,000 IU’s for five days
- Melatonin 5 mg - 20 mg nightly for 14 days)
- Pepcid 40-80mg daily 14 days – women or Cimetidine 400mg daily -men
- Full Aspirin (325 mg) daily one month
- N acetyl cysteine (NAC) Up to 2000-2400 mg 1-2 days, then 1000-1200 mg for a week
This is very important for every COVID patient but especially if you are taking prescription steroid (Decadron or prednisone)
- - No/very low carbs
- - Bone broth and water
- - No sugary drinks, cereals
- Monoclonal Antibodies: outpatient, FDA approved, early treatment, within 10 days Only
- HCQ 200 mg twice a day 7 days or IVM (weight based 0.4/kg) 20-36 mg daily 2-5 days
- Fenofibrate (Tricor – anti-lipid) 145 mg daily (inflammatory/cytokine phase. Antioxidant)
- Cyproheptadine (Periactin – antihistamine) 4 mg BID for 14 days (cytokine phase)
- Decadron 6-10 once or twice a day one week or prednisone 80 mg. daily two days then taper or Colchicine 0.6 mg twice a day
- Fluvoxamine 50 mg QHS, then 100 mg BID two days then 100 mg. TID for 12 days. Optional continue for one more week
- Budesonide – if coughing 7 days +/- Singulair 10mg daily 14 days+/- Z pack+/- Lovenox
- IVM (weight based 0.2-0.4/kg) 10-36 mg daily eight weeks
- Prednisone 60 mg daily four days then taper by ten mg. every ~four days or so
- Cyproheptadine (Periactin – antihistamine) 4 mg twice daily one month especially with neuro symptoms (bad headache)
- Fluvoxamine 25 mg. twice a day (perhaps stops cytokine cyproheptadine seems better)
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin C
- Melatonin
- Atorvastatin
- Maraviroc (HIV med, expensive)
MOA of Fenofibrate:
Blocks nrlp3 inflammasomes. Nrf2 modulating antioxidant defense increases Beta hydroxybutyrate. Significantly affected cell cycle progression and pathways involved in cancer, including the mTOR signaling pathway and insulin signaling pathway. Destabilizes the viral receptor binding domain clears lung alveolar fatty debris induced by the viral inflammatory process.