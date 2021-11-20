Protecting your Medical
Freedom and Civil Liberties

America's Frontline Doctors

Medical Freedom

Calling All Freedom Loving Americans!

Across our great nation, Doctors, Nurses, and Pharmacists are having their rights stripped away by corrupt state and government actors.

We're here to stand up for your rights to practice safe, effective medicine and serve your patients.

The time is now to band together and take action in defense of our Constitutional Medical Rights!

Stand for Freedom!

Watch the video from AFLDS Pharmacy Director Dr. Jen VanDeWater and join our Freedom Pharmacist Alliance today!

Dr. Richard Amerling explains Evidence Based Medicine, Medical Tyranny and Censorship

Dr. Richard Amerling explains Evidence Based Medicine, Medical Tyranny and Censorship

11/19/2021

We Invite You

Doctors and Nurses

Are you among the few brave enough to stand by your Hippocratic Oath and defend health freedom? Join us and protect your patients, community, and country.

Pharmacists

You are the final gatekeeper of the sacred bond between doctor and patient. If practicing good medicine means more to you than bowing to corporate mandates, click below.

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH