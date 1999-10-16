“A team of Johns Hopkins researchers found a mortality rate of zero among children without a preexisting medical condition such as leukemia.”

Kids are significantly less affected by COVID compared to adults, and mortality from COVID is considered rare[107]. The Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) is very low in younger children, only 0.002% at age 10 compared to 1.4% at age 65.[108] his very low mortality rate is for all children, including those with pre-existing medical conditions. A team of Johns Hopkins researchers found a mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia.[109] When comparing to the seasonal flu, children are at a much greater risk of hospitalization due to seasonal flu vs COVID.[110]

While COVID itself is of very minimal risk to children’s health, some justify instituting restrictions on children because they are more likely to spread the virus to adults. However, after examining the data from U.S. schools, the infection rate among both children and school staff was significantly less than the infection rate in the broader community.[111] Nor was there an increase of cases following the opening of schools.[112] A study found that school teachers teaching in Swedish schools during COVID outbreaks were not hospitalized more than other professions.[113] In a study of NC school districts with a total student population of around 90 thousand, 773 infections were traced to interactions outside of school, while only 32 infections from within and no instances of the child to adult transmission in school were found at all.[114]

Kids have been less affected by COVID itself, but did not escape the damage caused by the COVID regulations including isolation, mask mandates, and school closures. The evidence was coming in fairly strong even at the start of the lockdowns policies, in May of 2020 just a couple of months into the restrictive measures, one of Canada’s top children's hospital reported a 100 percent increase is admissions due to suicide atempts and a 200 percent increase in admissions from drug abuse.[115] This was not limited to Canada, similar reports were made in other countries and throughout the COVID restrictions.[116][117][118][119] There are numerous linkages between social-distancing policies and deteriorating mental health in children, including domestic violence, reduced social interactions with friends, reduced physical activities, and the guilty feeling that results from being told you may kill someone you love. Some attention has focused on the virtual learning that replaced in-class learning.[120] In MR4q53 for example, 60% of child suicides were linked to online learning. In California, an 11-year-old killed himself during a virtual class meeting.[121] The CDC published a report showing the proportion of emergency department visits related to mental health were up nationwide, 24% for children aged 5 to 11 and 31% for children aged 12 to 17 from April through October, compared with the same time period last year.[122] By December of 2020 suicide was the number one cause of death in children aged 10 to 14 in the state of Ohio.[123]

As the scale of the damage was becoming clear, some medical experts pleaded with policy-maker to change course, open the schools and leave the children out of the harsh restrictions. Most notably was the collection of medical experts that supported the Barrington Declaration which recommended the COVID response to be focused on the high-risk population, and freeing up of the low-risk population - the declaration was signed by over 48 000 medical professionals.[124] Those recommendations largely fell on deaf ears with the early and courageous exception made by the Prime Minister of Norway who conceded that she made the decisions to close schools out of fear.[125]

In places where schools were allowed to open between infection waves, numerous jurisdictions required children who have been in close proximity to an infected person to “self-isolate” for 14 days. This policy of solitary confinement is perhaps the harshest of the COVID restrictions. A doctor of infectious diseases wrote: “This is a cruel punishment for a child, especially for younger children, 4-10 years old, shutting a child off from their parents and siblings for up to 14 days in this manner could produce significant and long-lasting emotional and psychological effects.”

“I don’t understand how any health-care professional has moved so far away from the fundamentals of public health and of doing no harm that they would think that basically incarcerating a child in a room for 14 days is in any way justified,” said Dr. Martha Fulford, an infectious diseases physician at Hamilton Health Science who focuses on pediatrics.[126]