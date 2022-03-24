Dr. Simone Gold

Dr. Gold graduated from Chicago Medical School before earning her Juris Doctorate from Stanford University Law School. She has worked in Washington, D.C. for the Surgeon General, as well as for the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee.

In July 2020, Dr. Gold organized the America’s Frontline Doctors White Coat Summit in Washington, D.C., which rapidly drew 20.000.000 views online. Currently, AFLDS.org receives over 7.000.000 page views per month and her personal following on Twitter is over 400,000 people.

She is a frequent guest on media outlets across the country and has appeared in USA Today, the Associated Press, the Guardian (UK), New York Times, and many other publications. She has been featured on nationally syndicated programs such as The Tucker Carlson Show, The Ingraham Angle, The Glenn Beck Show, The Charlie Kirk Show, The Dennis Prager Show, Day Star Television, and others.