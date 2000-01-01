Josh and Marcia

Citizen Corps Leaders in Texas

Central Texas Citizen Corps. First meeting launched 8-8-21. It was a rousing success! Special guest speaker, Dr. Janci Lindsay, spoke to a room of about 80 attendees. She held the audience’s rapt attention when speaking about vax related adverse effects and the potential mechanisms behind them. The setting was a beautiful meeting room at Vizcaya of Round Rock. People came from as far south as San Antonio and north as far as Dallas. From enthusiasm for our speaker to offers of help for future meetings, CenTex Citizen Corps is off to a great start…with eyes to the future of more informative meetings.