Jessica Abu-Hijleh

Citizen Corps State Leader in Massachusetts

Jessica is a veteran and former combat medic with the Army National Guard. She holds a Masters Degree in Biology with an emphasis in education and is a licensed EMT and phlebotomist with over 15 years of clinical medical experience. Jessica first heard about AFLDS when she saw Dr. Gold and her compatriots speaking outside of the Supreme Court last summer. Jessica joined the Uncensored Road Tour when AFLDS posted a need for a volunteer through Citizen Corps. Jessica responded to the opportunity without hesitation to fight medical tyranny alongside her hero Dr. Gold and AFLDS. Jessica was such an asset on the tour that she was recently hired to join the AFLDS tribe as Citizen Corps staff.