Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Complaint
This lawsuit challenges Kaiser Permanente's mandate that all 217,000 employees be vaccinated by September 30, 2021 or be placed on unpaid leave. It also documents Kaiser Permanente's hidden hand in controlling the CDC, FDA, and promotion of the corrupt mandate agenda from within the government.
Kaiser Permanente Memorandum of Points and Authorities in Support of Motion for Preliminary Injunction
United KP Freedom Alliance
On August 2, 2021, Kaiser Permanente announced that it would mandate that all of its over 200,000 employees nationwide be vaccinated for the SARS-CoV-2 virus (“COVID”)