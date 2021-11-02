Protecting your Medical
Freedom and Civil Liberties

America's Frontline Doctors

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Complaint

This lawsuit challenges Kaiser Permanente's mandate that all 217,000 employees be vaccinated by September 30, 2021 or be placed on unpaid leave. It also documents Kaiser Permanente's hidden hand in controlling the CDC, FDA, and promotion of the corrupt mandate agenda from within the government.

Kaiser Complaint

Kaiser Complaint

Kaiser Permanente Memorandum of Points and Authorities in Support of Motion for Preliminary Injunction

This lawsuit challenges Kaiser Permanente's mandate that all 217,000 employees be vaccinated by September 30, 2021 or be placed on unpaid leave. It also documents Kaiser Permanente's hidden hand in controlling the CDC, FDA, and promotion of the corrupt mandate agenda from within the government.

Kaiser Permanente Memorandum

Kaiser Permanente Memorandum

United KP Freedom Alliance

On August 2, 2021, Kaiser Permanente announced that it would mandate that all of its over 200,000 employees nationwide be vaccinated for the SARS-CoV-2 virus (“COVID”)

United KP Freedom Alliance

United KP Freedom Alliance

Press Release

America’s Frontline Doctors Supports the Filing of a Petition for Preliminary Injunction to Prevent Kaiser Permanente From Enforcing Their Vaccine Mandate

Nov 02, 2021

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH