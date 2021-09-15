Protecting your Medical
Freedom and Civil Liberties

America's Frontline Doctors

Covid

Masks & The Law

Informed and united people are truly the greatest threat to tyranny!

Mask Letter Template (Adult)

Mask Letter Template (Children in schools)

Dear California Superintendent

What Can I Do Now In My Own Community?

Employer Discriminatory Policies

Vaccines & The Law

Informed and united people are truly the greatest threat to tyranny!

Forms to Employers Requiring Experimental

Vaccine Letter Template

Dear Vaccinator, Notice of Potential Liability

Form to Universities Requiring Experimental

Notice of Liability to Schools

Active Duty Military

Letter for Unvaccinated Discrimination

Watch the Videos

Dr. Gold Explains the Preliminary Injunction Against Kaiser Permanente

News & Interviews

Dr. Gold Explains the Preliminary Injunction Against Kaiser Permanente

11/02/2021

The Stand | The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

The Stand | The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

01/05/2021

56:09

Pharmacy Challenges

One doctor persuaded CVS, recently with the aid of an attorney, to fulfill his ivermectin prescriptions.

Illegal Refusal to Fill Prescriptions, Civil Rights Violations, Negligence – CVS Pharmacy

Religious Exemptions

Instructions to people interested in a religious exemption. READ CAREFULLY!

All persons have a right to a religious exemption under USA law if they hold a “sincere religious belief.” It is incorrect that any other “proof” is necessary. No particular faith, theology, action, or inaction is required. However, it must be a belief that is sincerely held by the individual. While in normal times, religious beliefs are not challenged, in the current climate, it is possible that should a dispute arise, perhaps between an employer and an employee, both sides might suggest evidence that supports or contradicts that.

Here we have gathered essays on the subject of religious concerns regarding vaccines. We encourage all people to thoughtfully read through all these essays and determine if any/several sincerely apply to themselves as an individual. This is an individual exercise. We provide this because we know it is difficult to articulate and/or defend these beliefs. However, this exercise is yours alone.

You can and/or should use this material to support your own statement of your own sincerely held religious beliefs. We have provided this material in word.doc format for your convenience, however, it would contradict your assertion that your belief is sincerely held if you were, for example, to broadly copy and paste another person's or entity's beliefs. Certainly, if a sentence or paragraph or reference speaks to your heart and soul, that is acceptable to copy, which is why it is provided in word doc format. The authors have all given their permission and/or the statements are in the public domain.

If you are having to assert your sincere religious beliefs, you must do this work on your own, using your own thoughts and own words. Those words are based upon your own contemplation and your own research, and AFLDS is happy to assist you.

In God We Trust.

Resources

Dr. Zelenko Video Transcript

Roman Catholic Objection To Vaccine

Bishop Benjamin Statement (Old & New Testaments)

Personal Statement Based Upon Judaism

Rabbi Green Torah & Talmudic Objections

Ultraorthodox (Haredi) Rabbis of Israel

Liberty Counsel Letter

Church of Health & Healing: Nondenominational...

Personal Statement based on the New Testament

Chabad Rabbinical Court

Religious exemption letter template firmly held religious belief

Religious exemption letter template - scientific basis

FAQs

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship to restrict the art of healing to one class of Men and deny equal privileges to others; the Constitution of this republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom."

DR. BENJAMIN RUSH